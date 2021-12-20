Voi raises $115M after a record year for operations

The round closed on the back of Voi’s best ever year, in which the company outperformed its peers and saw strong and growing demand for micro-mobility.

Voi achieved 140% year on year revenue growth in 2021, as the company hit 90M+ rides since inception, while increasing margins and profitability. Voi also won more city tenders than any other operator in Europe, cementing its position as the most trusted micromobility partner across the continent. Voi beat peers to reach operational profitability company-wide during summer 2020 and continued to improve gross margins and rides per scooter as it extended into new markets in 2021.

Voi’s achievements in 2021 have taken place against a backdrop where demand for micro mobility is higher than ever. Cities are under pressure to transform their transport operations and reduce the reliance on polluting private vehicles to meet their own net-zero emissions targets. E-scooters, e-bikes and other forms of micro mobility are the best choice for cities that want a sustainable, shared vehicle that integrates easily with public transport, reduces reliance on private cars, relieves congestion and cuts pollution.