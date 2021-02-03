Vivino raises $155M in Series D funding to support expansion and investment into smarter, more personalised AI

The round was led by Swedish based investment firm Kinnevik, with Sprints Capital and participation from GP BullHound and Creandum.

Vivino is the world’s most downloaded mobile wine app and the largest online wine marketplace. It currently boasts a community of 50 million wine enthusiasts, who turn to the platform for its personalised recommendations, unbiased rating system and expansive selection of wines from more than 700 marketplace partners worldwide.

Balderton first invested in Vivino in 2013, leading the firm's Series A.

You can watch Balderton's Suranga Chandratillake in conversation with Heini Zachariassen, founder and CEO of Vivino at the May 2018 Balderton Collective CEO Retreat below.