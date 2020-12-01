vivenu secures €12.6M Series A to empower ticket sellers worldwide

The round was led by Balderton Capital with previous investor Redalpine also participating.

vivenu aims to make sophisticated live event and venue ticketing effortless by providing full control to ticket sellers.

Thousands of sellers around the globe currently rely on ticketing solutions that haven’t kept up with their needs and expectations. vivenu provides venues and event owners with access to full-featured ticketing through its unified platform.

Its out-of-the-box experience gives ticket managers full real-time dynamic control over all aspects of selling tickets including configuring prices and seating plans, leveraging customer data and insights and mastering a branded look and feel across their sales channels.

vivenu’s highly scalable tech platform with exposed APIs, enables builders to easily manage even the most demanding custom use cases for the largest international ticket sellers.