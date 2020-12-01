vivenu secures €12.6M Series A to empower ticket sellers worldwide

DEC 01, 2020

BY BALDERTON

The round was led by Balderton Capital with previous investor Redalpine also participating.

vivenu aims to make sophisticated live event and venue ticketing effortless by providing full control to ticket sellers.

Thousands of sellers around the globe currently rely on ticketing solutions that haven’t kept up with their needs and expectations. vivenu provides venues and event owners with access to full-featured ticketing through its unified platform.

Its out-of-the-box experience gives ticket managers full real-time dynamic control over all aspects of selling tickets including configuring prices and seating plans, leveraging customer data and insights and mastering a branded look and feel across their sales channels.

vivenu’s highly scalable tech platform with exposed APIs, enables builders to easily manage even the most demanding custom use cases for the largest international ticket sellers.

We created vivenu to address the need of ticket sellers for a user-centric ticketing platform. Event organizers were stuck with solutions that heavily depend on manual processes, causing high costs, dependencies, and frustration on various levels.

Simon Hennes, CEO and co-founder of vivenu

Short teaser on vivenu's leading seatmap designer tool to enable seating in self-service.

We refuse to accept the status quo and are building a unified platform to free ticket sellers from tedious workflows and to become the full owner of their ticketing experience and data. Especially over the past year, the transformation of the industry was accelerated with sellers striving for better ways to sell tickets.

Simon Hennes, CEO and co-founder of vivenu

 Since its Seed funding in March, the company has sold over 2 million tickets and is trusted by a large variety of ticket sellers such as leading sports clubs, venues, amusement parks, fairs and festivals. vivenu’s remarkable growth illustrates that its approach has struck a chord validating the importance of putting venue and event owners in charge of their own ticketing experience.

The new investment will provide vivenu with resources to scale innovation, foster product development, expand into new markets and accelerate growth to meet customer demand.

vivenu has built a sophisticated product and set of APIs that gives event organisers full control of their ticketing operations, bringing control of administration, promotions, branding and ticket types into the hands of the organiser and away from legacy incumbents whose rigid offerings are no longer fit for purpose.

Daniel Waterhouse, Partner at Balderton

vivenu is also the first European investment of Aurum Fund LLC, the fund associated with the San Francisco 49ers. Also investing in the round are notable Angels including Sascha Konietzke (Founder @ Contentful), Chris Schagen (former CMO @ Contentful), Sujay Tyle (Founder @ Frontier Car Group, and Balderton Venture Partner) and Tiny VC.

Daniel will join vivenu’s Board of Directors. 

Simon, Simon, and Jens have achieved strong early success and have been nimble and quick to react in the face of a challenging year, offering technology to help event organisers to remain compliant with local regulations. With limited time and resources, they have built a category-leading product and we couldn’t be more excited to join them on their journey towards global market leadership.

Daniel Waterhouse, Partner at Balderton

Read Daniel's post "Ticket Upgrade" explaining why we invested in vivenu

