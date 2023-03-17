Via acquires Citymapper to expand its end-to-end TransitTech solution

The acquisition will advance the company's vision to be the operating system for every aspect of public mobility.

Via has acquired Balderton portfolio company, Citymapper. The acquisition accelerates Via's vision to build the end-to-end digital infrastructure for transit systems.

While Via's software enables cities and transit agencies to efficiently plan and operate their public transit networks, Citymapper empowers transit riders with the ability to navigate the urban transport network through intuitive and beautifully designed apps. By integrating Citymapper into its platform, Via will be able to connect all elements of a transit system, offering a unified solution for cities, transit agencies, and riders.

Founded in 2012, Citymapper has built a best-in-class product, earning a loyal and engaged user base across the world. More than 50M users in over 100 cities have used Citymapper to plan their journeys - using a combination of public transit, walking, cycling, scooters, taxis, and other locally available options. Users can plan a trip based on the criteria -- transit mode, arrival time, trip duration, cost, etc. -- that matter most to them, and Citymapper's app will help them select the best option and navigate their travel in real time. Citymapper's powerful technology and algorithms, which incorporate real-time public transit data and take into account information on disruptions and delays, enable an exceptional journey-planning experience that offers the most accurate and timely recommendations.