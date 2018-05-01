Vestiaire Collective raises €178M to accelerate growth and drive change for a more sustainable fashion industry

The round was led by French luxury group Kering and US investment firm Tiger Global Management.

This financing round grants Vestiaire Collective unicorn status and follows a strong year that saw the platform’s transaction volume grow over 100% year-on-year.

Balderton first invested in Vestiaire Collective in 2011.

Vestiaire Collective will use this financing round to scale up its technology and data innovation roadmap, accelerating its circularity vision along with initiating strategic change in the fashion industry.