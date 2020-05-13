VanMoof secures €12.5M to redefine city mobility

Balderton invests in the e-bike innovator alongside VanMoof's assembly partner, SINBON Electronics.

VanMoof was founded in 2009 by Taco and Ties Carlier, two Dutch brothers with a vision of the perfect city bike. Ten years later, their high-tech feature-rich e-bikes are ridden worldwide by a community of hundreds of thousands of riders.

With social distancing the new reality, bikes are increasingly seen as a dependable mobility option compared to public transport. In turn, many governments across the globe are responding with new cycle initiatives, supporting VanMoof’s belief in the potential of e-bikes to revolutionise city travel.

This new investment, which comes after the launch success of the highly anticipated new electric VanMoof S3 & X3 bikes, will support the brand’s international expansion as it scales up to meet increased demand.