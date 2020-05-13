VanMoof secures €12.5M to redefine city mobility

Balderton invests in the e-bike innovator alongside VanMoof's assembly partner, SINBON Electronics.

VanMoof was founded in 2009 by Taco and Ties Carlier, two Dutch brothers with a vision of the perfect city bike. Ten years later, their high-tech feature-rich e-bikes are ridden worldwide by a community of hundreds of thousands of riders.

With social distancing the new reality, bikes are increasingly seen as a dependable mobility option compared to public transport. In turn, many governments across the globe are responding with new cycle initiatives, supporting VanMoof’s belief in the potential of e-bikes to revolutionise city travel.

This new investment, which comes after the launch success of the highly anticipated new electric VanMoof S3 & X3 bikes, will support the brand’s international expansion as it scales up to meet increased demand. 

It’s a unique time to build such a meaningful partnership. Not only do we appreciate this vote of confidence from an investor with deep sector experience, it’s a great sign that investments are becoming greener, shifting away from fossil fuels and towards e-mobility.

Taco Carlier, co-founder, VanMoof

The company's recent launch, the VanMoof S3 & X3 bikes, has been its most successful to date, with the bikes selling at over twice the speed of any previous launch in the company’s history. The new models offer massively improved performance and technology at just 60% the price of their predecessors.

VanMoof produces a category-leading product in a rapidly growing market that is changing the world for the better. We believe that the quality, community, and experience of VanMoof will make them a household name from Tokyo to Berlin. Taco and Ties have created a very special company that builds on a rich Dutch bicycling tradition, and carries it into the future. Tim Bunting, myself, and the entire team at Balderton are thankful to join the ride.

Colin Hanna, Principal, Balderton

