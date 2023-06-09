Uncommon raises $30M to pave the way for scalable cultivated meat utilising RNA technologies

Consumers are well aware of the many problems associated with the meat industry. Whilst the environmental cost and shocking animal cruelty involved in meat production have been widely reported on, data has shown that very few consumers are prepared to change their diets long-term. Plant-based meat products were heralded as the key to encouraging people to eat less meat yet sales fell 14% in 2022.

Where the plant-based market has failed to win over consumers, cultivated meat is set to have an impact and wrestle share from the meat industry. It’s a rapidly growing industry, expected to reach $427 billion in value by 2040, with startups creating a diverse menu of products that ranges from burgers and chicken nuggets to sausages and steaks.

To support its development, the company has raised $30 million in Series A funding, bringing the total raised to $35 million. The funding will be used to continue to bring the cost of goods down, apply for regulatory approval, and scale up production at its pilot manufacturing facility at Cambridge Technopark, whilst doubling the team over the next 18 months to further expand the company's capabilities.