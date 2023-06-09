Uncommon raises $30M to pave the way for scalable cultivated meat utilising RNA technologies

The Series A round was led by Balderton and Lowercarbon, with participation from Red Alpine, East Alpha and previous investors Max and Sam Altman, Miray Zaki and Sebastiano Castiglioni.
Founded by Benjamina Bollag and Dr. Ruth Faram as Higher Steaks, Uncommon leverages RNA, the molecule that contains the chemical instructions that direct cells’ natural machinery into making a protein, to create delicious cultivated bacon and pork belly from animal cells.
This unique approach enables the company to more quickly reach price parity with conventional meat, scale faster and create safer, healthier products without the use of gene editing, opening up a much wider global market than its competitors.