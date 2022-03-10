Tibber raises a $100M Series C to revolutionise the energy industry

The round was led by Summa Equity, with existing investors including Balderton, Eight Roads and Schibsted Ventures.

Tibber is a smart energy provider that is revolutionising the energy industry with its innovative business model. Instead of profiting from their customers' energy consumption, Tibber offers their customers renewable energy for the purchase price and smart technology that helps them control and lower their energy consumption.

Balderton previously invested in Tibber in November 2020.

As of today, Tibber is well established in Norway, Sweden and Germany and about to launch in The Netherlands, while seeking opportunities to expand further within Europe. Since its inception in 2016, Tibber has been on a journey to assist consumers in lowering their energy bills and making more intelligent decisions around their electricity consumption. By providing its customers with real-time analytics into energy usage and smart home devices, Tibber gives customers control over their energy usage. Additionally, Tibber also offers numerous smart home devices like electric vehicle chargers, smart thermostats and energy reading devices (e.g. Tibber Pulse) through its online store.