THG — a Direct to Consumer pioneer — born, built, and thriving in Manchester, England

Those were the opening lines of the Balderton investment memo that introduced us to Matt Moulding when he first came in to meet our partnership in March of 2010. A few weeks later, we signed terms to invest in his company, THG, and by April the deal had closed.

There are many remarkable things to say about Matt and THG — which just became the largest IPO in London in the last five years.

But, if we had to pick just one word to describe Matt and his co-founder John Gallemore it would be relentless.

They and the 7,000-strong team they have built exhibit that relentlessness in absolutely everything they do: the exacting attention to detail that delivers world-beating customer service; the bold strategic infrastructure investments, staking out huge ambition many years in advance of the business; and, hearteningly, their fierce commitment to investing in the local community — even today, the company does not have an office in London having been founded and built in and around Manchester.

Ten years after Balderton’s first investment, and as the company embarks on its new life as a public company, it’s interesting to look back at Matt’s original pitch deck and dig into what has come to pass and what has not. While entrepreneurial journeys always meander with unexpected twists and turns, what is remarkable in this case is the clarity of vision Matt had at that Series A point in time, in 2010, and how it remains true to the business today.

Matt realised then that brands in markets that build a direct and personal link to their customer — entertainment, beauty and health being just three examples — had struggled to move that relationship online. They could sell via third parties, but that risked losing their individuality and damaging the passion that is key to their products. They could continue to focus on offline retail as their primary channel, but that would mean losing out in the long run in an increasingly online world.

Matt and his team bet there was a huge opportunity to be uncovered by building a highly automated, hyper-efficient operation selling multiple categories of popular products directly to the consumer. Today, in 2020, this feels obvious. But in 2010 “direct to consumer” was an entirely new insight. Warby Parker was born in 2010. Dollar Shave Club two years later. The revolution of direct to consumer brands was really just beginning.

What impressed our team in those first presentations from THG was not only the opportunity to offer fast delivery of popular products consumers using an innovative eCommerce business model, but also a founding team with an unmitigated drive to win, and a commitment to continual innovation.

And it turned out, as it often does, that drive to win and determination were key factors in the success of THG. Because while technology innovations had made it relatively cheap to start a business in 2010, it was and continues to be, incredibly hard to scale one. THG went through all the required painful pivots to sharpen their model. Their gimlet eye on data to uncover cross-selling opportunities and repeat purchases allowed them to predict the move from physical entertainment products (CDs, DVDs, boxed video games) to streaming platforms before most of the market and so they shifted early to health and beauty, in time for the coming wave in those markets.

Looking back over the huge privilege of sharing a ten-year journey with THG, the moment of an IPO feels a good one to reflect back on some of the learnings we have discovered along the way. As with all great entrepreneurs, we’re certain Matt and John had no fixed idea on how to solve the challenges they faced, but their balance of tactical agility and strategic commitment to the vision has allowed them to navigate all of them. We’ve certainly learned a lot from our ringside seat on the board at THG and we’d love to share some of that for the wider entrepreneurial community here.