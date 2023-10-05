At our latest community webinar, Balderton EIR Dan Teodosiu sat down with Petko Petkov, CISO at Onfido to explore how start-ups can build robust information security setups. The session dove deep into pivotal issues, including risk exposure, how and when to build a security team, and common pitfalls to avoid. We pulled together some of the highlights and answered your burning questions below:

When should start-ups begin thinking about information security?

Failing to invest in information security puts the entirety of your intellectual property and data at risk. It’s the heart of your business - so the sooner you start thinking about information security, the better.

Establish best practices early on and you will thank yourself later. There are incurring risks and costs to delaying information security, and if you leave it too late, you’ll have to pay with interest down the line. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.

What’s more, it will be easier (and cheaper) to secure security certifications early on, when you have a smaller team and scope. You can then recertify these annually, for a fraction of the cost, as your business grows. The later you leave security certification, the more complex it becomes.

How can start-up leaders establish a robust information security infrastructure despite limited resources and budget?

In the early days of building a company, founders are faced with countless priorities and limited resources - and information security may not always come top of the list. Nonetheless, there are steps you can take to build a strong security foundation.

For example, Petko recommends hiring exceptional people who are security-minded. You can do this by baking security-focused questions into your interview and hiring process for engineers. This will ensure security is at the heart of your culture and operations as your business grows.

What’s more, investing in the right tech and betting on the right software can take you a long way. Try to think about security when making fundamental decisions, such as which hardware and software to buy for your teams (e.g. Macs with Jamf provide most of the basics) or which cloud providers you can leverage (AWS, for example, invests heavily in security).