Start-up founders under greater pressure than ever, as research reveals diminishing returns from ever increasing hours

MORE FROM THE FOUNDER AND EXPERT ECOSYSTEM:

Nico Jaspers, founder and CEO of Latana, said: “When I was an athlete, we had to take regular breaks between practice and competitions to be 100% mentally and physically fit when it mattered. But when I founded my own company, I somehow had the feeling that taking breaks was not really an option, and that I had to be there for everything all the time - it was like running a marathon in sprint-mode. As a result, there were periods where I felt completely exhausted and where it was increasingly difficult to be on top of things when it mattered most. Over the past few years I had to re-learn to manage my time and energy more responsibly and it turned out to be relatively small things - like switching off all notifications from my phone, doing sports regularly, taking time off from work and family once in a while - that made a huge difference.”

Rachel Delacour, Cofounder and CEO of Sweep said: "Building a tech startup is a marathon. Every founder should have a safe space – 'a basecamp' where they feel well and can bounce back. This is paramount to keep going and face all the ups and downs of the entrepreneurial journey."

Alex Kendall, Co-founder and CEO, Wayve said: "Building a deep tech company to transform the world takes years. That's why I believe it is so important to be passionate about the journey, not just the outcome. Not only that, but you have to get thousands of decisions right, day after day, to drive compounding value. I've found being deliberate about your well-being is one of the greatest forms of leverage you can have for this as a leader. Since founding Wayve six years ago, I've seen many initiatives encourage positive well-being, such as our chef feeding our team to fuel innovation. In this time, some of my best ideas have come while I am climbing mountains and having a supportive group of people around me enables me to make the tough decisions."

Ute Stephan, Professor of Entrepreneurship, King’s College London, said: “The mental wellbeing of entrepreneurs is a critical but widely overlooked foundation of their success. High mental wellbeing means more productive, creative, and persistent entrepreneurs and more ambitious and resilient businesses. Entrepreneurs whose mental wellbeing suffers make poorer decisions and find it difficult to cope with challenges and crises, leading to unnecessary business churn.”

Alison Pope-Rhodius, PhD, Professor, Director of Applied Sport and Performance Psychology (ASPP), Dominican University of California, said: “High performance can come at a price. If you're not strategic about it, the cost can be burnout, unhappiness, demotivation, performance diminishments and mental health concerns. It is more challenging to consistently meet or exceed expectations on a regular basis for a long period of time without taking care of the factors that can lead to performance hurdles or even breakdown. By planning for the long game, you and your company can thrive; you can swiftly adapt to the curveballs, the fast-paced needs of the environment and enjoy the ride more.”

Alexandra Durnford, founder of executive coaching firm Byron and Wilf, said:

“Founders have taken on the challenge of founding companies because of their incredible drive. Inevitably, they put themselves under enormous pressure to succeed and to deliver - it is a part of what makes them successful. A key part of my role is to work with founders to make sure that this pressure is productive. Where this pressure is getting in the way of them delivering their best, as a leader, it is about revisiting existing habits and prioritisation, and finding an approach that is genuinely sustainable for them. Good leadership needs to be about delivering in the long term, not driving yourself to burnout.”

Shikha Ahluwalia, Principal at Balderton Capital and former co-founder of Indian e-commerce platform StalkBuyLove, said: “I founded StalkBuyLove at a very young age, and I was not prepared for the serious toll it would take on my mental and physical health. Building a business is always going to be hard, but there are tangible steps we can take to help founders invest in themselves and thus help create superior business outcomes in the long-term.”

Suranga Chandratillake, General Partner at Balderton Capital and a former co-founder and CEO of Nasdaq-listed blinkx, said that he quit his CEO role at 35 because he was burnout after 10 years in the role. “Had I planned my life for a 30 year journey, things might have been quite different. We believe there is a better, smarter way of working - as the elite sports industry and individuals in far-ranging fields, like the performing arts or medicine, have already figured out. We are doing this because we believe that the best way to change the world is to build a business. And that for those companies to change the world, they need leaders who can last as long as their vision.”