Riff raises $1.5M to make working from home feel more like being in the office

Balderton led the Seed round with participation from Seedcamp and angel investors Carlos Gonzalez-Cadenas, Nicolas Brusson and Tim Sadler.
Riff is a voice-first chat tool set to revolutionise how teams communicate when working remotely.
Set up by CEO Isabel Bescos (former head of corporate strategy at BlaBlaCar, and former member of our very own investment team), with CTO Matthew Scheybeler, (co-founder of Silicon Valley’s pioneering video search tool, blinkx), Riff is the answer to the everyday pain points felt by teams trying to communicate from different locations.