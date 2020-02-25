Revolut at seed – a revolution in the making

One of Revolut’s values is “never settle”, and this is a core part of their success - no one is ever satisfied that the status quo is the best way to do things and they constantly look to make this work better and more efficiently, be that product release velocity, the hiring process or compliance and risk systems.

It has not been plain sailing and like most fast-growing companies they have had some challenges. But, as they grew, they learned, and applied their special and unique data viewpoint to every part of the business, including management. They don't guess. They analyze exhaustively. And so they now excel at what I call “programmatic management” - a robust OKR setup with cascading KPI objectives and real-time monitoring of every part of the business. This provides company-wide transparency to each employee on what the goals are, allows for quick course correction and smart decision making. One innovation that forms part of this is removing Business Debt — which is what they call problems created by a project or person for another part of the organisation, such as excessive support tickets resulting from a feature release

Of course, as a regulated business, there is, quite correctly, a lot of focus on risk, compliance and the control functions. Revolut has been investing heavily in these areas and we are pleased to welcome several industry experts to the Board, including Chairman Martin Gilbert (founder of Aberdeen Asset Management) in November of 2019.

We have been fortunate to be joined along the way by our friends at Index, DST, Ribbit, Point9, Lakestar and many others and welcome new investors TCV and Bond (and others) to the cap table.

One of Balderton’s key beliefs is that the next European giant will be a technology company. Revolut is on its way to proving this.

Vive la Revolut(ion).

You can read more about the fundraise here. The story also appeared on Daniel's Medium.