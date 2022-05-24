Returning to the Collective

We Walk, We Share

After four years apart, the Balderton CEO Collective reunited in Germany, with a shared sense of gratitude and expectation for the days ahead.

The journey of the CEO is a lonely one, and often a path walked alone, without being able to fully confide in anyone within their companies or at home. Rarely do their schedules give the time, space, and opportunity to reflect and learn. For three days every other year, we seek to radically change this dynamic by giving the CEOs of our portfolio companies the space and time to share their experiences, joys, and worries with each other.

Significant research in the last decade has shown that talking while walking increases openness, vulnerability, and creativity in problem-solving. Leaning on the power of the collective to create an environment that nurtures innovation and success built Silicon Valley and so too we believe it will build the European analogues. Successive generations have learned from each other. Networks of mentors and the “lineage” of those individuals are flints that spark the magic of sequential technological upheavals.

On a warm spring afternoon, our entire retreat group headed up a hill together. In doing so, we hoped that the CEOs would begin to tie the knots that bind. Walking between the groups, you would have heard one CEO help another who had just moved cities, a conversation about the challenges of giving up control over every detail as companies grow, and another about how much, and yet how little, had changed about founding businesses in the last two decades.