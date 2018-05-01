Rahko acquired by Odyssey Therapeutics

The biotechnology company pioneering next-generation precision immunomodulators and oncology medicines today announced the acquisition of Balderton portfolio company, Rahko.

Rahko was founded in 2018 by Leonard Wossnig, Ph.D., Edward Grant, Ph.D., Miriam Cha, and Ian Horobin. Balderton first led the company's £1.3M Seed round in October 2019. You can read our Partner Colin Hanna's thinking behind the investment here.

Rahko is a leading quantum machine learning company, which will add powerful new tools to Odyssey’s discovery platform to enable faster and more efficient drug discovery.