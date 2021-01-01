Protolabs agrees to acquire 3D Hubs in the largest ever transaction in online manufacturing

JAN 19, 2021

BY BALDERTON

The transaction creates the world’s most comprehensive digital manufacturing offer for custom parts.

Digital manufacturing leader, Protolabs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Balderton portfolio company, 3D Hubs, a leading online manufacturing platform that provides engineers with on-demand access to a global network of around 240 premium manufacturing partners.

Balderton first invested in 3D Hubs in August 2013 at Seed and went on to lead the company's Series A in September 2014. You can read more about our journey with 3D Hubs here, from James Wise. 

Founded in 2013, 3D Hubs has facilitated the production of over 6 million custom parts and products through its digital platform. Protolabs is the world’s leading source for digital manufacturing services. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as one day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. 

By combining their offerings, the companies will be able to offer users access to increased design complexity, tighter tolerances, additional finishing options, more materials, and a broader range of pricing and lead-time options.

The entire 3D Hubs team is thrilled to join Protolabs and continue to revolutionize the manufacturing industry through innovation. At 3D Hubs, our goal is to empower companies to create revolutionary products through supply chain efficiency and reliability. We are confident that partnering with Protolabs will help us advance that mission.

Bram de Zwart, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at 3D Hubs

The 3D Hubs team

Under the terms of the agreement, closing consideration of $280 million will be funded with $130 million in cash and $150 million in Protolabs common stock. An additional $50 million of contingent consideration is payable subject to performance-based targets over two years after close, funded with 50% cash and 50% Protolabs common stock. 

3D Hubs’ company culture lives and breathes engineering and fast-paced innovation; our team is very excited to partner with Protolabs to build the best on-demand manufacturing solution imaginable.

Brian Garret, 3D Hubs’ Co-founder and Chief Product Officer

Read the post from James Wise "3D hubs – Building a Global Manufacturing Marketplace"

Read more about the news: 

