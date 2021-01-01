Protolabs agrees to acquire 3D Hubs in the largest ever transaction in online manufacturing

Founded in 2013, 3D Hubs has facilitated the production of over 6 million custom parts and products through its digital platform. Protolabs is the world’s leading source for digital manufacturing services. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as one day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes.

By combining their offerings, the companies will be able to offer users access to increased design complexity, tighter tolerances, additional finishing options, more materials, and a broader range of pricing and lead-time options.