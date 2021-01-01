Protolabs agrees to acquire 3D Hubs in the largest ever transaction in online manufacturing

The transaction creates the world’s most comprehensive digital manufacturing offer for custom parts.
Digital manufacturing leader, Protolabs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Balderton portfolio company, 3D Hubs, a leading online manufacturing platform that provides engineers with on-demand access to a global network of around 240 premium manufacturing partners.
Balderton first invested in 3D Hubs in August 2013 at Seed and went on to lead the company's Series A in September 2014. You can read more about our journey with 3D Hubs here, from James Wise.