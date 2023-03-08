Many thanks to Check for coming along and sharing her insights and experience with the group in such a dynamic and wide reaching discussion. Highlights included:
Following a stint in advertising on a graduate scheme at AMV BBDO, Check’s career in venture began at London-based seed fund Downing Ventures. It was there that she saw that many VCs from across the industries shared the same ethnicity, gender, schooling, circle of close relationships and how this affinity bias was leading to investing in founders from similar backgrounds.
Fairness is a really strong value for me, and I thought, this has to change. This is just not fair. So that's what led me to co-founding Diversity VC with a group of other passionate people- including a group of Balderton folk - Suranga Chandratillake, Ben Goldsmith and Anna Huyghues-Despointes, to create something that would hopefully spark real change.
Check points out that entrepreneurship is about taking risks - but the truth is, taking big risks is only possible for those who have a level of security. If you’ve got young kids at home, or are caring for an elderly parent, or are struggling to pay your bills, you are not in a position to take the big swings that VCs often urge founders to take and ‘put it all on red’ for your business.
Check’s view is that we need to be aware of this reality as an industry, and there’s a huge amount more work to be done. Get started with:
Venture remains an incredibly competitive industry. It’s easy to feel judged - by your peers, by founders, by LPs - and that sense of comparison can be difficult to navigate, and often felt more strongly by those from underrepresented backgrounds.
Check herself recalls feeling like an outsider at networking events, and being encouraged to stick with the safer path by staying in advertising, despite her determination to build something for herself in venture.
I share this for anyone who's ever felt like they don’t fit in or they’re not supposed to be in this industry, which I think is a feeling that compounds - particularly if you have any kind of difference to the historical profile of a venture capitalist.
This ‘confidence gap’ is something Check feels strongly about, and is actively working on with portfolio founders. She shared some great advice with the group:
Confidence is a big reason why entrepreneurs are held back. Actually I even see it in my portfolio - they're so qualified, so knowledgeable, so good. And yet, those entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds are more hesitant to take those big bets that they need to take to get to the next level.
Check & Matt set up Ada Ventures in mid-2018 and fundraised for 18 months. Eventually after hundreds of meetings, Ada Ventures was born, and the first fund closed at £38 million at the end of 2019 - right before the pandemic hit.
While Check’s fundraising experience had its ups and downs, she acknowledges the layers of privilege at play - something you can read more about on her medium post. Few people have the opportunity to raise their own fund.
Check’s top tips for raising a fund include:
