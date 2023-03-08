Many thanks to Check for coming along and sharing her insights and experience with the group in such a dynamic and wide reaching discussion. Highlights included:

Venture’s privilege problem

Following a stint in advertising on a graduate scheme at AMV BBDO, Check’s career in venture began at London-based seed fund Downing Ventures. It was there that she saw that many VCs from across the industries shared the same ethnicity, gender, schooling, circle of close relationships and how this affinity bias was leading to investing in founders from similar backgrounds.