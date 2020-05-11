Primer raises £3.2M Seed round to help merchants consolidate their payments stack

Balderton led the round with participation from Taavet Hinrikus, co-founder of TransferWise.

The news was announced today by Steve O'Hear in TechCrunch. This follows a £600,000 pre-seed investment from Seedcamp, Speedinvest, Kima, and a number of angels.

Primer aims to help merchants consolidate their payments stack and easily support new payment methods in the future. The company was founded by Paul Anthony and Gabriel Le Roux, who met at Braintree, part of PayPal, where they worked with some of the most sophisticated payments clients in the world on their payment architecture.