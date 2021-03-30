Premialab announces a strategic partnership with Balderton as it expands to London

Premialab is an independent data and risk analytics platform used by institutional investors looking to monitor, manage and diversify their global portfolios
The company was co-founded by Pierre Trecourt and Adrien Geliot (formerly of Societe Generale, and Julius Baer respectively) in 2016, to bring transparency, intuitive data and risk analytics to one of the most complex areas of investment, through its Premialab Pure Factors® model.
Premialab’s partnership with Balderton Capital will enable growth and the hiring of talent across Premialab’s business development, sales, and marketing teams to further accelerate its mission of bringing transparency and efficiency to the quant and multi-asset investment universe.
Over the past 12 months, Premialab saw its staff double with new hires in its locations in Asia, Europe and the US. This included the hiring of John Macpherson, former Managing Director and global head of listed derivatives at Goldman Sachs, Nomura and Citibank, Andrew Baehr, former Managing Director at Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley and of Dr. Vincent Zoonekind, formerly Deutsche Bank’s Head of Quantitative Research, as Premialab’s Head of Data Science in September 2020.