Premialab announces a strategic partnership with Balderton as it expands to London

How Premialab works

Premialab sources daily performance and exposure/position level data of proprietary systematic trading strategies from 17 large investment banks. This equates to 3,500+ strategies. It then uses this to build out an independent, customisable data and risk analytics platform powered by its performance engine.

The partnership with Balderton Capital will enable growth and the hiring of talent across Premialab’s business development, product, and marketing teams to accelerate towards its mission of bringing transparency and efficiency to the quant and multi-asset investment universe.

As strategy trading is a rules-based method, investors can apply different rules – or a combination of rules/strategies – to their portfolio to assess and evaluate the relative performance of each. The platform is built with a variety of filters and display options allowing customers to see and monitor the elements that matter most to them and their portfolios. This means they can easily access underlying positions presenting information on strategy components in a clear, concise presentation for compliance and regulatory risk reporting.

Portfolio Risk and Pure Factors

Within this platform, and building on its set of more than five million data points, Premialab then provides portfolio risk analysis via its Pure Factors technology. Premialab’s Pure Factors technology looks at the risk profile of different strategies and clusters strategies from the same risk factor together. It then extracts Pure Factors. Built on the assumptions that strategies from the same factor should have a similar risk profile, because they are exposed to the same set of market inefficiencies, Pure Factors can highlight the maximum variance that strategies within the same factors can operate and shift in.

From this methodology and approach, Premialab has identified 47 Pure Factors against which strategies are analysed, across seven risk factors (Carry, Volatility, including Low Volatility, Momentum, Quality, Size, Value), five asset classes (Commodity, Credit, Equity, Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange) and four regions (Global, US, EU,EM).

Clients use these Pure Factors to get an independent measure of risk, and better control their portfolio diversification. They can also use it for factor decomposition, where they use these Pure Factors to decompose any investment portfolio into independent risk factors.