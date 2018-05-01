Numeral raises €13M to enable tech companies to automate payment operations

Numeral develops an API and a web app that enable tech companies to connect to their banks and automate payments through their entire lifecycle, from initiation to reconciliation. The API is used by developers to integrate payment capabilities and features into their own apps, while the web app is used by finance and operations teams to reconcile payments and accounts.

Companies across a number of industries, from financial services to real estate and retail to transportation, process large volumes of payments as part of their operations. Bank payments (credit transfers and direct debits, as opposed to card payments) amounted to €156 trillion in 2019 in Europe alone. But processing large volumes of payments often requires using legacy bank and payment infrastructure and software, developing complex in-house systems, and building large teams. Companies need to group individual payments into payment files, which requires complex and error-prone data mapping and manipulation. They also need to process reports and account statements to reconcile payments rejected, executed, or received. At best, they connect to bank SFTP or EBICS servers to automatically send and receive files. At worst, they log in to web bank apps to manually upload and download files.