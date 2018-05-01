Numeral raises €13M to enable tech companies to automate payment operations

The round was led by Balderton with participation from angels including Alexandre Prot (Qonto), Tom Blomfield (Monzo), Guillaume Princen (Stripe), and Kima Ventures.
Numeral was co-founded by Édouard Mandon (previously at Ibanfirst and Jumia) and Hichem Mâalmi (previously at Qonto and Boursorama Banque) within the startup studio Logic Founders (the fintech branch of eFounders).
Numeral has developed an API and web app which enable tech companies to connect to their banks and automate payments through their entire lifecycle, from initiation to reconciliation. The API is used by developers to integrate payment capabilities and features into their own apps, while the web app is used by finance and operations teams to reconcile payments and accounts.