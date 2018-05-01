Lyst grows to 150M users and raises new $85M financing round

New investors include Fidelity International, Novator Capital, Kuvari Partners, Giano Capital and C4 Ventures, with existing investors including Balderton, Draper Esprit, 14W, Carmen Busquets, Accel and LVMH.

Lyst is a UK-based fashion platform used by millions of shoppers a year to buy from the most comprehensive range of products from the world’s leading fashion brands

Lyst operates an inventory free platform and uses its proprietary data engine to provide customers with a highly personalised shopping experience. Lyst is also a unique source of fashion data insights and is responsible for the Lyst Index, the industry-leading report of the hottest brands and products worldwide.