Lyst grows to 150M users and raises new $85M financing round

MAY 12, 2021

BY BALDERTON

New investors include Fidelity International, Novator Capital, Kuvari Partners, Giano Capital and C4 Ventures, with existing investors including Balderton, Draper Esprit, 14W, Carmen Busquets, Accel and LVMH.

Lyst is a UK-based fashion platform used by millions of shoppers a year to buy from the most comprehensive range of products from the world’s leading fashion brands

Lyst operates an inventory free platform and uses its proprietary data engine to provide customers with a highly personalised shopping experience. Lyst is also a unique source of fashion data insights and is responsible for the Lyst Index, the industry-leading report of the hottest brands and products worldwide.

Lyst is rapidly becoming a fashion category leader, which hundreds of millions of fashion lovers rely on to decide what to buy. While our app and website already enjoy very large audiences in the USA & Europe, fashion ecommerce remains under-penetrated in general, with huge growth potential globally.

Chris Morton, CEO & Founder, Lyst

Chris Morton, co-founder and CEO, Lyst

Balderton first invested in Lyst in 2014.  This year, the company saw strong growth, with over 150M shoppers using the Lyst app and website to buy from an assortment of over 8M products from 17,000 brands and retailers.

Lyst also said that gross merchandise value in 2020 was over $500 million, with new user numbers growing 1100%. In addition, lifetime GMV is now more than $2 billion.

We’re excited to use this raise from top-tier investors to continue personalising the fashion shopping experience to each of our millions of customers, while helping our partner brands thrive.

You can watch Balderton Partner, Suranga, interview Chris Morton below at the Balderton Collective CEO Retreat in the Luberon in France in May 2018.

