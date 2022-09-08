Since its launch in 2019, as a response to a pressing need for companies to better understand their audiences and brand perception, Latana has been leading the way in the world of brand tracking. Balderton previously led a Series A investment in Dalia Research, CEO & Founder Nico Jaspers' previous venture.

Nico says that the company is on a mission to answer the 'ultimate question' for brands: how does our target audience perceive our brand?

In a hyper competitive market, brand is more important than ever. But for too long, brand marketers have been left behind, and have made decisions on 'gut feeling', rather than data. Latana set out to change this, and enable brands of any size to measure and track how their target groups perceive them.