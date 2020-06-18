Kaia Health raises $26M Series B to expand its chronic disease management platform

The round was led by Optum Ventures, Idinvest and capital300 with participation from existing investors including Balderton, as well as Symphony Ventures (an investment partnership with world #1 golfer Rory McIlroy).

Balderton previously led Kaia Health's Series A in 2019

Kaia Health is a digital therapeutics company on a mission to create accessible, evidence-based treatments for a range of chronic conditions.

It was founded in 2016, bucking the trend in digital health by bringing clinical rigour to its therapeutic solutions in the form of validating clinical studies.

Working alongside medical experts, the company uses its computer vision technology to deliver individualised multi-modal (exercise, education, psychological) interventions, through its Kaia app, that aim to empower and motivate patients to take control and self-manage their condition with digital alternatives from their home using devices they already own.

Kaia Health’s smartphone-based approach to managing chronic conditions uses a proprietary 2D motion tracking technology which, when combined with the platform's psychological and educational support, has been clinically proven to outperform conventional therapy, as shown in three published peer-reviewed clinical trials.

Similar to the explosion we’ve seen in doctor to patient telehealth, the healthcare challenges arising from COVID has also highlighted the need for new care delivery models. This has accelerated adoption of new approaches to care, such as those we’re developing at Kaia, which were already showing great promise.

Kaia Founder and President, Konstantin Mehl

The platform has served over 400,000 users in just four years since launch, and today is the most utilised global digital therapeutics platform.

Kaia is what we hope will be the first of many new approaches to digital therapeutics, where a combination of cutting-edge technology, rigorous scientific testing and medical insights provide users with more accessible and affordable healthcare.

James Wise, Partner, Balderton

The new funding will help Kaia build on its standing as the industry leader in global 2D motion tracking

Kaia’s conservative and innovative approach to pain management resonated with my early-career experience of back pain. Strengthening my core muscle groups has been central to both my success as a professional golfer and ongoing injury prevention.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy

The new funding will help Kaia Health to drive growth of its core digital therapy solutions for people managing musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, and fund expansion into new conditions such as COPD, where its digitally delivered multimodal therapy is also clinically effective.

The company will also continue to invest in its proprietary technology while moving towards a 3D musculoskeletal model. Kaia will continue investing heavily in clinical research, and expand its team to accelerate employer and health plan growth.

