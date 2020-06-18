Kaia Health raises $26M Series B to expand its chronic disease management platform

The round was led by Optum Ventures, Idinvest and capital300 with participation from existing investors including Balderton, as well as Symphony Ventures (an investment partnership with world #1 golfer Rory McIlroy).

Balderton previously led Kaia Health's Series A in 2019.

Kaia Health is a digital therapeutics company on a mission to create accessible, evidence-based treatments for a range of chronic conditions.

It was founded in 2016, bucking the trend in digital health by bringing clinical rigour to its therapeutic solutions in the form of validating clinical studies.

Working alongside medical experts, the company uses its computer vision technology to deliver individualised multi-modal (exercise, education, psychological) interventions, through its Kaia app, that aim to empower and motivate patients to take control and self-manage their condition with digital alternatives from their home using devices they already own.

Kaia Health’s smartphone-based approach to managing chronic conditions uses a proprietary 2D motion tracking technology which, when combined with the platform's psychological and educational support, has been clinically proven to outperform conventional therapy, as shown in three published peer-reviewed clinical trials.