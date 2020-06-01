Kaia Health raises $75M Series C funding for MSK and COPD care

According to Kaia Health, one in two American adults are affected by an MSK condition, which results in $120 billion annual costs to employers. MSK conditions affect 25% of the US workforce and account for 16% of overall medical spend.

2020 accelerated the demand for a digital MSK solution as in-person physical therapy hit a pandemic wall. This resulted in Kaia Health seeing 600% growth over the past year.

Kaia Health is now the world’s most popular digital MSK platform, with 60 million lives covered worldwide. Its virtual physical therapy is the only technology in the MSK market to provide real-time exercise feedback and be validated for its accuracy.