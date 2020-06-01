Kaia Health raises $75M Series C funding for MSK and COPD care

The round was led by a growth equity fund with support from existing investors, including Optum Ventures, Eurazeo, 3VC and Balderton Capital.
Kaia Health is a digital therapeutics company that creates accessible, evidence-based treatments for a range of disorders including back pain, COPD and osteoarthritis.
Balderton led the company's Series A in 2019. Read our Partner, James Wise's original blog here on the background behind the investment.
The new funding will help the company to expand clinical capabilities, optimize the treatment path for MSK and COPD care in the U.S. and Europe, grow the commercial team, and accelerate product and partnership development.