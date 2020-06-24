Jumbo Privacy raises $8M Series A and launches Jumbo 2.0 to fight for consumers’ privacy

The new round, led by Balderton, will help the startup's mission to take on the tech industry’s privacy problem and give users back control of their data.

Jumbo Privacy was launched in April 2019 by CEO and founder, Pierre Valade. Pierre previously founded Balderton portfolio company, Sunrise, which was sold to Microsoft in 2015.

With the explosion of remote working and the increasing amount of online tools and apps we use daily, technology has never been more pervasive. However, many consumers believe they have no choice when it comes to trading personal data for the use of these services, particularly when they are free. Jumbo was built to give consumers back that choice.

Jumbo provides a simple, understandable and easy-to-use tool which scans the apps and websites that people use every day and offers actionable recommendations to increase online privacy and security.