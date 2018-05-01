JOKR raises $260M Series B at $1.2 billion valuation

The round means the startup has achieved Unicorn status just 8 months after start of operations while generating best-in-class customer retention rates and strong organic growth.

The round, one of the largest Series B rounds in recent years, is backed by new and existing investors including Activant Capital, Balderton, Greycroft, GGV Capital, G-Squared, HV Capital, Kaszek, Mirae Asset, Monashees, Moving Capital, Tiger Global and others.

Balderton first invested in JOKR's Series A in July 2021. You can read Seb's Medium post on why we invested here.

JOKR is led by the experienced team that created the online food ordering and delivery service foodpanda and helped steer the success of Delivery Hero. Ralf Wenzel, CEO and Founder of JOKR as well as other co-founders, have also personally invested as part of this round.