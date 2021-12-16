Investing in Ory and the future of cloud native identity

Ory was building hardened open source identity software for many years before commercialization and has experience merging pull requests and managing a decentralized community of contributors, something we believe grants a fundamental advantage in infrastructure software.

Since we at Balderton first spoke to the team in 2019, their commitment to the ideals of open source, the passion they have for product, and the commitment to becoming global leaders in what they do has been apparent.

You can read more about Ory and what they stand for in their Manifesto.

We are very excited to be working alongside Insight Partners and George Mathew, and the Ory team to play a small role in Ory’s future success.

