Investing in Ory and the future of cloud native identity

As a venture investor, there are rare occasions when you get to be the first check into a company that is truly special.
While we are still in the early innings, Aeneas, Thomas and the team at Ory are committed to building something important and doing so with a sharp eye for excellence. We believe that excellence is a quality that persists over time, and both Thomas, one of Germany’s early internet stalwarts, and Aeneas, who has received Germany’s highest civilian honor, have exhibited it in spades.
Based in Munich but already boasting a truly global community, Ory is building a zero-trust, cloud-native identity layer for the internet. Built on top of their widely-used open source stack, the Ory Cloud delivers to developers and organizations the ability to implement identity across their software stack without compromising on privacy, extensibility and security.