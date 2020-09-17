Infarm raises $170M during pandemic to grow largest urban vertical farming network in the world

Infarm, the world’s fastest-growing urban farming network announced $170 million investment raised in the first close of a Series C funding round expected to reach $200 million.

Led by LGT Lightstone, the first round included participation by investors Hanaco, Bonnier, Haniel, and Latitude and was supported by existing Infarm investors.

Founded in Berlin in 2013 by Osnat Michaeli and the brothers Erez and Guy Galonska, Infarm is dedicated to creating a future where local super fresh produce is available for everyone. The farms are placed in various locations in the city, like supermarkets, restaurants and distribution centres, so that vegetables grow and are harvested close to the moment of purchase or consumption.

These controlled, growing environments are connected to a central cloud-based farm-brain which gathers more than 50,000 data points through a plant’s lifetime, allowing the platform to learn, adapt and improve itself constantly so every plant grows better than the one before. This modular, data-driven, and distributed approach sets Infarm apart from any other urban, farming solution.

