Infarm raises $100M and introduces new high-capacity, cloud-connected Growing Centers

MAR 05, 2021

BY BALDERTON

The new funds will help Infarm to expand into more foods as the coronavirus pandemic increases interest in growing produce in urban areas.

Infarm, the world’s fastest-growing urban farming company, was founded in Berlin in 2013 by Osnat Michaeli and the brothers Erez and Guy Galonska. Today, Infarm is growing a worldwide farming network helping cities become self-sufficient in their food production, while significantly improving the safety, quality, and environmental footprint of our food.

The latest funding, a mix of debt and equity from existing investors, takes the total funding to more than $400 million, making Infarm one of the most-funded vertical farming startups in the world. 

Balderton first invested in Infarm in 2018, leading the company's Series A. You can read our Partner, Daniel's original Medium post here on why we invested. 

Infarm's High Capacity Farming Unit

Infarm also recently launched its new high-capacity, cloud-connected Growing Centers - a local farm and distribution center in one, that can generate the crop-equivalent of up to 10,000 m2 of farmland, with up to 400 times higher efficient food production than soil-based agriculture.

The launch is a major step in the company’s efforts to accelerate the benefits to people and planet by building a scalable, sustainable and resilient global farming network. 

Access to fresh, local and sustainable food is a growing challenge, as people shift towards cities and climate change accelerates. Today we’re adding speed to scale with new technology that allows us to deploy a Growing Center to any city in the world in a fraction of the time, space and capital investment of most large-scale farming solutions today. Both the farms and the software that powers them were designed to make fresh food more accessible for everyone, everywhere.

Erez Galonska, co-founder and CEO of Infarm

By 2025 Infarm plans to establish 100 Growing Centers

The large-scale Infarm Growing Centers integrate farming units that can each save up to 10,000,000 liters of water per year, compared to soil-based agriculture for similar crops, while contributing up to 40% energy savings over previous Infarm technologies.

The entire Infarm network is connected to a central farming brain that gathers more than 50,000 growth, color and spectral data points through a plant’s lifetime” explains . We've collected more than 300 billion data points throughout our farming network to date. These data enable us to perfect our growing recipes and improve yield, quality and nutritional value, while reducing the production price constantly.

Guy Galonska, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Infarm

READ MORE ARTICLES

Stay in touch with Balderton

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on news from Balderton, and our portfolio.