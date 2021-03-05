Infarm raises $100M and introduces new high-capacity, cloud-connected Growing Centers

The new funds will help Infarm to expand into more foods as the coronavirus pandemic increases interest in growing produce in urban areas.

Infarm, the world’s fastest-growing urban farming company, was founded in Berlin in 2013 by Osnat Michaeli and the brothers Erez and Guy Galonska. Today, Infarm is growing a worldwide farming network helping cities become self-sufficient in their food production, while significantly improving the safety, quality, and environmental footprint of our food.

The latest funding, a mix of debt and equity from existing investors, takes the total funding to more than $400 million, making Infarm one of the most-funded vertical farming startups in the world.

Balderton first invested in Infarm in 2018, leading the company's Series A. You can read our Partner, Daniel's original Medium post here on why we invested.