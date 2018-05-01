Hubilo raises £17M Series A to redefine the future of events

FEB 24, 2021

BY BALDERTON

The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton, alongside angels including Microsoft chairman, John Thompson and Chris Schagen, former CMO of Contentful.

Exactly a year ago, Hubilo witnessed its revenue as a successful in-person events company collapsing as the pandemic took hold.

In an innovative pivot, Hubilo gave itself just 26 days to build an entirely new platform from the ground up to answer the customer demand driven by the pandemic and emerged as one of the leading platforms for virtual events, growing its MoM revenue consistently by 50%, ever since enrolling its first paid customer in April 2020. 

Today, 40% of its clients are U.S-based enterprises, and its global customer list already includes the United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS and Siemens. 

Hubilo has seen a growth rate of 10,000% in less than 12 months in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic

We’ve experienced remarkable growth over the last few months thanks to our vision of placing experience and intelligence at the forefront of virtual events.

Vaibhav Jain, Founder and CEO, Hubilo

Hubilo has already hosted more than a million attendees on its platform. The platform helps to improve attendee engagement through built-in networking features including meeting tables, private rooms, meeting schedules, and gamification features such as leaderboards. 

There are also one-click integration options for platforms including HubSpot, SalesForce and Marketo.

HUbilo's gamification features can increase employee engagement

The Series A funding, which comes just months after Hubilo’s £3.2m Seed round, will help Hubilo build on its momentum by expanding its sales teams across Europe, acquiring office space in London, hiring on-ground teams in the UK and US and investing further in the product and design teams based in India.

The funding will also be used will also help accelerate the development of Hubilo’s platform, with an increased focus enabling businesses to develop authentic connections with their customers, developing stronger long term relationships.

Our strategy, product features and platform intelligence are expanding the possibilities of what is achievable in the events space, and we’re continually delivering greater value for event organisers, sponsors and other stakeholders. We’re excited to welcome our investors onboard as we begin this next phase of global expansion.

Vaibhav Jain, Founder and CEO, Hubilo

Hubilo's platform includes advanced analytics and lead retrieval

COVID 19 has significantly disrupted the event landscape. From a $78B market cap in 2020, the virtual events sector is now expected to grow nearly tenfold to $774B over the next decade, with much of the value of physical events expected to shift to new virtual and hybrid delivery models permanently.

The financial cost and climate hit of traditional, in-person events, can be huge. Until the Covid-19 lockdown however, our collective inertia meant nothing had changed. The pandemic has demonstrated that virtual and hybrid events can be as engaging as physical ones and substantially cheaper to run and attend, more profitable for organisers and contributors and more inclusive for attendees.

Suranga Chandratillake, General Partner, Balderton

Mayank Agarwal, Co-Founder and CTO, Hubilo and Vaibhav Jain, Founder and CEO, Hubilo

Hubilo is at the heart of this revolution of how people meet, and ideas get exchanged, and we are excited to be partnering with them for their journey.

Suranga Chandratillake, General Partner, Balderton

READ MORE ARTICLES

Stay in touch with Balderton

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on news from Balderton, and our portfolio.