Hubilo raises £17M Series A to redefine the future of events

The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton, alongside angels including Microsoft chairman, John Thompson and Chris Schagen, former CMO of Contentful.

Exactly a year ago, Hubilo witnessed its revenue as a successful in-person events company collapsing as the pandemic took hold.

In an innovative pivot, Hubilo gave itself just 26 days to build an entirely new platform from the ground up to answer the customer demand driven by the pandemic and emerged as one of the leading platforms for virtual events, growing its MoM revenue consistently by 50%, ever since enrolling its first paid customer in April 2020.

Today, 40% of its clients are U.S-based enterprises, and its global customer list already includes the United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS and Siemens.