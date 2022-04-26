How to build a sustainable business — a community event in Paris

We were fortunate to welcome three deeply knowledgeable panellists to the stage:

Rachel Delacour, co-founder and CEO of Sweep, a carbon management Saas platform founded to help enterprises measure and reduce carbon emissions in their business and value chain.

Emmanuel Faber, partner at Astanor Ventures and chair of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). Former chair and CEO of Danone.

Kat Borlongan, recently appointed chief impact officer of Contentsquare, a UX analytics company. Previously director of La French Tech under the Macron administration.

Each of the panellists brought a different perspective to the discussion. Rachel is building a company that has been a B-Corp from the outset; Kat is transforming a less obviously mission-led company; Emmanuel spent 20 years of his career putting sustainability at the heart of Danon, a listed multinational.