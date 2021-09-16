How to build a marketing machine: an evening with Dave Kellogg at Balderton HQ

Last week we welcomed a room full of marketing directors, CMOs, and founders from the Balderton portfolio to our HQ to discuss when and how to transition from an artisanal, start-up marketing model to an industrial machine, scale-up model. This was the first in-person marketing event we’ve hosted since lockdown and there was a real buzz in the room.
The session was run by Balderton’s new Executive in Residence (EIR), Dave Kellogg, a renowned Saas expert, author of Kellblog, and business leader, with more than twenty-five years of experience working across C-Suite, board, and executive roles in some of the world’s most successful SaaS and enterprise software firms. As EIR, Dave supports the portfolio by providing a unique perspective on start-up challenges across growth, scaling, US expansion, metrics, and marketing. (Read Dave's thoughts about the EIR role on his blog here.)
Dave Kellogg at Balderton HQ
