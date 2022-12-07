1. When structuring your team, consider the ‘hub-and-spoke’ model

There are a number of ways to structure a data science team today, and many roles that can fit under the data science umbrella. So where should you start?

For Chris and his team, the hub-and-spoke model has been invaluable. What this means is separating out your team into two core functions: the hub and the spokes. The hub is your central data team - a centre of excellence in charge of the platform, tooling and process standards. The ‘spokes’ are business domain teams, who own the data products for their domains.

This structure gives essential balance. The spokes offer tailored insights from embedded experts. The hub offers honest assessment and evaluation from a neutral perspective, connecting the dots between otherwise disparate parts of the organisation. This is a key advantage, giving your team not only the ability to accurately measure but also to make competent, strategic decisions off the back of those insights.

This is contrary to the ‘data-mesh’ approach. Data mesh is focused on a decentralised approach, allowing all users in an organisation to access and visualise insights from any data source, without the intervention from expert data teams.