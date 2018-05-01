GitGuardian closes $44M Series B to deliver an enterprise-grade code security platform to enable DevSecOps

DEC 07, 2021

BY BALDERTON

The round was led by Eurazeo and joined by Sapphire and existing investors including Balderton, BPI and Fly Ventures.

GitGuardian is the world's leading secret detection platform.

Balderton previously led the company's Series A and you can read Suranga's original piece on why we invested here

The new round will be used to accelerate the strategies that drove GitGuardian to quadruple its recurring revenue in both 2020 and 2021, extend its secret detection solution to become a comprehensive code security platform, expand its go-to-market, and grow its teams across the US and Europe.

In 2022, GitGuardian will establish a strong presence in the United States, with Jeremy Thomas, the founder and CEO, moving from France to open the American office and recruit key team members to better address this strategic market that already represents 75% of GitGuardian’s revenue.

GitGuardian's mission is ambitious but is built on a very simple philosophy at its core. Developing and launching secure applications must be a shared responsibility between Dev, Sec and Cloud Ops.

Jérémy Thomas, GitGuardian CEO

GitGuardian was founded in 2017 by Jérémy Thomas and Eric Fourrier

Developers in particular, want a wingman at every step of the SDLC to help them write more secure code without limiting their productivity. And as defining threat signatures and keeping pace with the thousands of technologies that developers use will always be a never-ending battle, we have already led the foundation of a powerful and flexible code security framework that can be extended rapidly to encode a wide variety of vulnerabilities.

Jérémy Thomas, GitGuardian CEO

GitGuardian can detect secrets in both public and private repositories

GitGuardian’s powerful and flexible framework currently addresses secrets detection. With more than 300 detectors, it can detect secrets in both public and private repositories and containers and be deployed either in SaaS or on-premise. With more than 130K installs, GitGuardian is the n°1 security application on the GitHub Marketplace. Its enterprise-grade features truly enable AppSec and Development teams in a collaborative manner to deliver a secret-free code.

With this funding, GitGuardian will build from its secret detection expertise and extend to encode a wide variety of vulnerabilities to compete with legacy code security platforms.

Its massive dataset and large developer community will allow fast testing. Broadening the detection scope will increase numbers of high assurance and high-value findings, making GitGuardian even more relevant for enterprises, individual developers and small development teams.

GitGuardian is one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies in our portfolio and the take-up from global enterprises is nothing short of remarkable. The company's ground-up adoption via developers - GitGuardian is Github Marketplace's most popular security app by a significant margin - also demonstrates just how much of a challenge AppSec is in the new world of software development.

Suranga Chandratillake, Balderton

READ MORE ARTICLES

Stay in touch with Balderton

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on news from Balderton, and our portfolio.