GitGuardian closes $44M Series B to deliver an enterprise-grade code security platform to enable DevSecOps

The round was led by Eurazeo and joined by Sapphire and existing investors including Balderton, BPI and Fly Ventures.

GitGuardian is the world's leading secret detection platform.

Balderton previously led the company's Series A and you can read Suranga's original piece on why we invested here.

The new round will be used to accelerate the strategies that drove GitGuardian to quadruple its recurring revenue in both 2020 and 2021, extend its secret detection solution to become a comprehensive code security platform, expand its go-to-market, and grow its teams across the US and Europe.

In 2022, GitGuardian will establish a strong presence in the United States, with Jeremy Thomas, the founder and CEO, moving from France to open the American office and recruit key team members to better address this strategic market that already represents 75% of GitGuardian’s revenue.