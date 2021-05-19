Forecast raises $19M Series A to reimagine project based work using AI-native technology

The funding round was led by Balderton with participation from previous investors, Crane Ventures Partners, SEED Capital and Heartcore.

Forecast is an AI-native Project and Resource Management platform. Its solution unites projects, resources, financials and business intelligence in one easy-to-use platform, solving the issue of transparency on all business operations.

The company was founded in Denmark in 2016 and is already used by companies including the Red Cross, Distributed, O2 Web and PeakActivity to unify project operations and increase profitability.