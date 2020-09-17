Food delivery disruptor Kbox Global closes £12M to fuel continued expansion

Kbox Global has announced it has raised £12m led by Balderton to continue its mission to revolutionise the food delivery market through its unique host kitchen technology.

Kbox uses existing spare commercial kitchen capacity, in restaurants, hotels, pubs, casinos, gyms, to prepare multiple delivery brands from the same venue.

Through the Kbox model, kitchen owners can turbo-charge their revenue, without upfront costs, additional spend on real estate, menu or customer research, or staff upskilling.

The model is underpinned by a technology offering rich customer insight and up to the minute data to make the kitchen hyper-responsive to local demand. Its unique black box solution entirely automates this process, allowing owners to benefit not just from their own kitchen, but through the powerful network effect of hundreds of host kitchens all sharing relevant brand performance data.

The food delivery market shows no sign of slowing down in the wake of the pandemic. Existing delivery users have been ordering more than ever before, with delivery visits growing by over 40% in the past 5 years in the UK alone. The global online food delivery market is predicted to be worth USD 1 trillion by 2035.