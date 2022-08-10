Balderton Capital has welcomed Elodie Broad, an experienced leader in corporate sustainability and sustainable finance, as its first Head of Impact and Sustainable Future Goals (SFGs).

The appointment follows the publication of Balderton’s inaugural SFG report in December 2021. The report introduced Balderton’s ten SFGs – which were modelled on and inspired by the UN SDGs – to capture the firm’s imperatives and ambitions across a range of sustainability-related topics including climate change, gender equality, and economic integration. The report provided an initial OKRs (Objectives & Key Results) assessment along Balderton’s three impact axes: its internal operations, its investment decision making, and the Balderton portfolio. Elodie’s role will see her lead this work and hold Balderton accountable to the values underpinning the SFGs, while continually challenging and improving Balderton’s sustainability ambitions and impact. She will also share best practices with the 100+ active companies within Balderton’s portfolio, and will be responsible for monitoring the sustainability and impact investing landscape and factoring in both new market developments and technological innovation to shape and evolve Balderton’s SFGs approach.