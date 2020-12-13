Dubsmash acquired by Reddit

Dubsmash’s entire team—including the three co-founders, Suchit Dash, Jonas Drüppel, and Tim Specht— will be joining Reddit, starting immediately.

Dubsmash will bring two key strengths to Reddit. First, Dubsmash’s mission is unique among social platforms. Just as Reddit is known for unique content, Dubsmash provides a welcoming platform for creators and users who are under-represented in social media.

Second, Reddit will integrate Dubsmash’s innovative video creation tools into its platform, which will empower Reddit’s own creators to express themselves in original and authentic ways.

Dubsmash’s communities are driven by young, diverse creators—about 25 percent of all Black teens in the U.S. are on Dubsmash, and females represent 70 percent of users. About 30 percent of users log in every day to create video content, indicating a high level of retention and engagement, and Dubsmash enables more than one billion video views per month, demonstrating the strength of its communities.