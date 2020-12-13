Dubsmash acquired by Reddit

DEC 14, 2020

BY BALDERTON

Reddit has announced the acquisition of Balderton portfolio company, Dubsmash, strengthening its commitment to providing the best possible video tools for users.

Dubsmash is a short-form video social platform, which aims to elevate under-represented creators. Balderton first invested in Dubsmash in October 2016. 

Both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep rooted respect for how communities come together. Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions. It’s clear that our missions closely align and that our community-focused platforms can coexist and grow as we learn from each other.

Steve Huffman, CEO, Reddit

Dubsmash’s entire team—including the three co-founders, Suchit Dash, Jonas Drüppel, and Tim Specht— will be joining Reddit, starting immediately. 

Dubsmash will bring two key strengths to Reddit. First, Dubsmash’s mission is unique among social platforms. Just as Reddit is known for unique content, Dubsmash provides a welcoming platform for creators and users who are under-represented in social media.

Second, Reddit will integrate Dubsmash’s innovative video creation tools into its platform, which will empower Reddit’s own creators to express themselves in original and authentic ways.

Dubsmash’s communities are driven by young, diverse creators—about 25 percent of all Black teens in the U.S. are on Dubsmash, and females represent 70 percent of users. About 30 percent of users log in every day to create video content, indicating a high level of retention and engagement, and Dubsmash enables more than one billion video views per month, demonstrating the strength of its communities.

In our years of building Dubsmash, we’ve learned how video can spark creativity, unlock interactions, and deepen connections within communities. We want to continue our journey to bring best in class video products to our users, and now Reddit users. We believe in the idea of connecting creators around interests and topics, something Reddit has pioneered, in our growing Dubsmash community.

Suchit Dash, Head of Dubsmash

Congratulations to the whole Dubsmash team! 

