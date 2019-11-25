Detectify secures €21.5M to bring world-class cyber security to everyone

The Series B round was led by Balderton, with support from existing investors Paua Ventures, Inventure and Insight Partners.

The new funding will be used to continue to hire world-class talent to further accelerate the company’s growth and deliver on Detectify’s promise of a safer internet for all.

Detectify was founded by a group of elite Swedish ethical hackers who set out to give every company the same level of security as the world’s largest software companies and Government security services. Detectify does this through ‘Detectify Crowdsource’ an invite-only ethical hacker network. This network allows top-ranked security researchers to submit vulnerabilities which are then built into the Detectify automation platform, combining the best of human ingenuity with machine learning to provide security.