Our relationship to food is changing. DELLI wants to inspire the next generation to express themselves with food and be seen at the forefront of all these side hustles. DELLI is fast becoming the go-to place for those who want to tap into new food trends.

It uses the “drop” model seen in fashion to sell products (where a limited amount of a new product is released at a set time). This mechanic helps build excitement around each product, but also importantly to DELLI’s mission, combats obstacles small producers can face like managing food waste, cash and ingredient flow. By supporting the small producers of this world, DELLI aims to transform the broken food industry.