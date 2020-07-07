DefinedCrowd launches DefinedData and welcomes Balderton as a new investor

Sourcing high quality training data continues to be a time consuming and expensive process with data scientists often spending upward to 80% of their time on the data acquisition. This pain point and the demand for training data will only increase. Gartner estimates that “by 2022, 35% of large organizations will be either sellers or buyers of data via formal online data marketplaces, up from 25% in 2020.”

A range of players has emerged to solve for discrete parts of the data supply chain, from sourcing data (both human and synthetic) to automating annotation. Some have gone after specific verticals, such as vision or speech. However, DefinedCrowd is unique in having a full-stack solution that seamlessly integrates with customer workflows and can efficiently deliver high-quality data at scale.

More exciting still, today DefinedCrowd launches DefinedData: a new marketplace for AI training data. The new on-demand service will help companies to speed up the release of AI products to market using high-quality, off-the-shelf datasets from DefinedCrowd.

These pre-collected datasets, annotated and validated by a global crowd, can be used to train baseline models or evaluate and benchmark current models.