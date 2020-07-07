DefinedCrowd launches DefinedData and welcomes Balderton as a new investor

This product launch follows the recent closing of a US$50.5M Series B funding round and the addition of Balderton as a new investor.
DefinedCrowd is the leader in AI training data, combining their market-leading workflow automation, machine learning and human intelligence to provide the highest quality training data to teams at the cutting edge of AI.
The company, founded in 2015 by CEO Daniela Braga, now offers vision, speech and NLP data in over 50 languages spanning 70 countries, with its platform already serving a blue-chip global client base that includes Mastercard, BMW, Yahoo Japan and many more. DefinedCrowd's market-leading position fuelled 600%+ growth last year.