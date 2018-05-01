Crowdcube raises $13.5M to create global marketplace for investment into private companies

The investment was led by US unicorn, Circle. The strategic partnership will help pave the way to a global marketplace at every level of private fundraising, from seed stage to public offering.

Historically, the UK and the US have been the most developed markets for equity crowdfunding but that all changed on November 10 with new European-wide regulations. The investment will enable Crowdcube to accelerate its launch into Europe, capitalising on the recent regulation that provides uniform rules across Europe for capital raising and retail investment services.

The investment also supports Crowdcube’s goals to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital from their dedicated communities wherever they are in the UK or Europe and is Circle’s largest strategic investment to date in the European market.