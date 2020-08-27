Corsearch to acquire TrademarkNow to strengthen its position as the industry leader in brand clearance and protection services

The acquisition will strengthen Corsearch's position as an industry leader for brand clearance and protection services.

TrademarkNow offers an intelligent web-based trademark management platform used by enterprises, law firms and branding agencies for instant trademark search and watch results. At its core is a unique artificial intelligence model created by experts in trademark law and linguistics.

TrademarkNow’s cutting-edge system matches state-of-the-art machine-learning techniques with intuitive design in a way that results in faster, smarter, trademark analysis.

Founded in Helsinki, Finland, Balderton first invested in TrademarkNow in 2014.

The trademark industry has been ripe for reinvention for many years, having failed to keep up with the technological change and innovation that we are seeing across the rest of the enterprise software market.

Daniel Waterhouse, Balderton Capital, in 2014, when Balderton first invested in Trademark Now

In an increasingly complex business environment, trademark practitioners require a greater breadth of solutions which support their need to work collaboratively and instantaneously from anywhere.

Along with its team of Legal Tech innovators, the addition of TrademarkNow’s intelligent, online platform will give Corsearch customers integrated options for the screening, searching, watching, and protection of trademarks.

Read the announcement on Corsearch's site here.

TrademarkNow’s mission to provide fast, comprehensive trademark search and watch services requires investment and strategic partnerships with the brightest minds. Coming together with Corsearch will mean that together we can transform the work of trademark professionals by providing instantaneous data in a secure, structured, and easy-to-use way.

Mikael Kolehmainen, CEO, Co-founder of TrademarkNow

Being ‘stronger together’ means merging best in class solutions to support our customers even more effectively. We’re bringing together the best talent in tech and trademarks by adding TrademarkNow’s innovative offering to Corsearch’s global presence.

Tobi Hartmann, CEO, Corsearch

