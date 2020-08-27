Corsearch to acquire TrademarkNow to strengthen its position as the industry leader in brand clearance and protection services

The acquisition will strengthen Corsearch's position as an industry leader for brand clearance and protection services.

TrademarkNow offers an intelligent web-based trademark management platform used by enterprises, law firms and branding agencies for instant trademark search and watch results. At its core is a unique artificial intelligence model created by experts in trademark law and linguistics.

TrademarkNow’s cutting-edge system matches state-of-the-art machine-learning techniques with intuitive design in a way that results in faster, smarter, trademark analysis.

Founded in Helsinki, Finland, Balderton first invested in TrademarkNow in 2014.