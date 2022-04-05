Coro secures $60M Series C to bring non-disruptive, AI-powered cyber security to every mid-market business

The new round is led by Balderton with participation from existing investor Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP).

Coro's powerful cyber security platform was built from the ground up to address the gaping cyber security holes in the mid-market and SMB segments, which are targeted by 70% of cyberattacks.

Coro has stepped up to protect the millions of companies neglected by the cyber security industry by removing the three barriers inherent to the status quo: price, complexity, and the need for a dedicated cyber security team. Unlike current cyber security solutions such as anti-malware or phishing protection, which are focused on specific threats, Coro is the first SaaS solution to include all the security needed for a mid-sized business to protect its users, devices, email, and cloud applications.

The platform uses AI to offload 98% of the security workload from IT onto Coro automation and is offered as a monthly subscription for only $7 per user, which makes enterprise-grade security available to any business.