Contentful raises $80M Series E to power the digital-first era

The round was led by Sapphire Ventures and brings total funding to $158M to date.

Balderton previously led Contentful's Seed round in 2013. Suranga recently sat down with founder, Sascha Konietzke, to reflect on his company's fundraising journey. You can read the piece here.

Contentful, is a pioneer and global leader in headless content management systems (CMS) and is now leading the industry with its content platform, which enables all web builders — developers, designers and content creators — to create and deliver digital experiences for any channel or device.

In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the reliance of brands on digital channels as the primary means of customer engagement. Contentful is helping brands to adapt to the changing landscape by quickly scaling up digital offerings across the entire customer journey. It will use this new funding to scale quickly to meet the demand and momentum in the market.