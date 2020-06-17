Contentful raises $80M Series E to power the digital-first era

The round was led by Sapphire Ventures and brings total funding to $158M to date.

Balderton previously led Contentful's Seed round in 2013. Suranga recently sat down with founder, Sascha Konietzke, to reflect on his company's fundraising journey. You can read the piece here

Contentful, is a pioneer and global leader in headless content management systems (CMS) and is now leading the industry with its content platform, which enables all web builders — developers, designers and content creators — to create and deliver digital experiences for any channel or device. 

In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the reliance of brands on digital channels as the primary means of customer engagement. Contentful is helping brands to adapt to the changing landscape by quickly scaling up digital offerings across the entire customer journey. It will use this new funding to scale quickly to meet the demand and momentum in the market. 

Legacy content management systems were built for a web-only era, before mobile devices became the front door to nearly every business on the planet. In this new digital-first era, companies must deliver content across devices and around the world. This changes the game, requiring new capabilities to create the next generation of digital experiences.

Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful

Contentful CEO Steve Sloan talks about the massive market shift that has forced digital leaders to reinvent how their companies build digital experiences.

Contentful’s strong growth is fueled by rapid adoption: 28% of the Fortune 500 and 2,200 paying customers worldwide use Contentful to manage and deliver content across websites, mobile apps, wearables and digital displays.

Contentful is used by 200+ billion-dollar global brands, and innovative disruptors including Spotify and Urban Outfitters. 

Alpro, part of Danone Group and pioneer of plant-based food, said Contentful’s content platform played a key role in the success of Alpro's latest multi-market rebranding campaign.

Contentful enabled us to quickly launch across 15 markets thanks to its modular architecture, intuitive user interface and multiple integrations with our preferred technical services and business tools. We will be doubling our presence in global markets in the next few quarters with Contentful.

Ralph Urmel, Digital Experience Manager at Alpro

Contentful also announced hiring a new CMO, Bridget Perry, who most recently led Adobe marketing across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Bridget Perry, Contentful's newly appointed CMO

As a marketing leader responsible for ensuring brand consistency, I know firsthand how challenging it is for builders to deliver a consistent digital customer experience while using outdated technology. Established CMSes and DXPs aren’t agile enough to manage and deliver dynamic, omnichannel content. Contentful’s agile content platform is on a fast path to disrupting the market.

Briget Perry, Contentful CMO

Read more about the fundraise: 

