Containous – creator of Traefik – raises $10M Series A to make networking boring

Containous’ open source, cloud-native networking solutions top 1.4 billion downloads and have seen accelerated enterprise adoption throughout 2019.

Containous, the leading cloud-native networking company, has closed its $10M Series A round, led by Balderton, with previous investors Elaia and 360 Capital Partners.

The company simplifies the journey to microservices networking for organizations of all sizes, who use Containous’ solutions to ease networking of their cloud applications, microservices, and APIs.

In addition to a massive open source community, Containous’ popular networking solutions are trusted and deployed by enterprises such as eBay, Condé Nast, and Nutanix.