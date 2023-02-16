Brigad's solution

Through Brigad’s platform, hospitality businesses post missions on the platform with a date and time. The mission is instantly put forward to the available, skilled and verified talents across the Brigad community. Talents can then accept the roles that fit their schedule or objectives. In this way, some 80% of missions are accepted by qualified professionals within two hours.

Talents can choose to work for the same establishments or build a network of contacts, to ensure a reliable source of work and income built around their lives and commitments. To keep the quality and reliability of Brigad’s talent community high, the company has a strict vetting process, with only 13% of those who apply to work through the platform accepted. Seven in 10 Brigad users say that they would have left the industry if they had not found the platform, on which more than 15,000 people and 10,000 businesses are now regular users.

The platform allows hospitality businesses to engage professionals for one or more missions, for that day or for weeks or months ahead. Working in a restaurant kitchen takes years of training and is a highly skilled role. Since Brigad was launched, chefs and other hospitality professionals have been able to remain in the industry they love because they have been able to regain control of their lives. Brigad gives them access to roles at leading establishments so that they can still follow their vocation, while earning a fair and flexible income.