Better Origin raises $16M to take food chain back to its sustainable roots with its AI-powered insect mini-farms inspired by nature’s waste cycle

The Series A round was led by Balderton, with existing investors Fly Ventures and Metavallon VC also participating.
Better Origin is an agritech startup using AI-powered insect mini-farms to fix the broken food chain.
The UK-based company has built a solution to one of the biggest problems facing the world today: how to feed a growing population in a secure and sustainable manner, by turning the food supply chain from global to local. They have created decentralised AI-powered insect mini-farms, which take local food waste from supermarkets and convert it into high-quality, sustainable animal feed. In doing this, Better Origin has removed the need to ship animal feed around the world - as the vast majority is today - tackling both the lack of sustainability and the lack of security inherent in global food supply chains.
Its container insect farms recreate the conditions found in nature where food is eaten by insects and upcycled into essential nutrients for other animals to grow. Using AI and automation to create the optimal environment for this cycle to flourish, Better Origin produces black soldier fly larvae which can be fed to the farm’s animals.