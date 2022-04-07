Better Origin raises $16M to take food chain back to its sustainable roots with its AI-powered insect mini-farms inspired by nature’s waste cycle

According to the UN, more than a third of global greenhouse gas emissions come from how we produce, process and package food. Every year, a third of this food goes to waste and in the UK alone we waste 4.5 million tonnes. To put this into perspective, if food waste were a country, it would be the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gasses.

Better Origin’s plug and play mini-farms tackle this problem from within the food chain itself. By producing feed on site, the Better Origin container farm – called the X1 – can produce the same amount of feed currently produced on 1500sqm of soy plantations, in just 1sqm. By using food waste as a raw material, Better Origin is reducing food waste, cutting farmers’ feed costs and offering a superior product for animals, letting them forage for live food rather than being fed pellets. It also lowers the emissions of individual farms and boosts productivity.

Better Origin’s managed and flexible service can also help farmers to break into new areas of business in an industry where startup costs and barriers to entry are traditionally high and innovation is infrequent. Thus representing a win-win for the environment, for farmers, for the animals, and for consumers.

Although this model can be applied in any food anywhere in the world, the startup has decided to focus first on the poultry sector and in December, Better Origin signed a deal to supply 10 insect mini-farms to feed chickens at Morrisons UK free-range egg farms. The deal is set to save 5,737 tonnes of CO2-eq emissions per year – an equivalent of taking 1,240 cars off the road – while also mitigating 1,500 tonnes of food waste. More partnerships will be announced in due course.

Better Origin was founded by CEO Fotis Fotiadis and CSO Miha Pipan. Each brings deep knowledge and expertise in this sector from their time at Cambridge University studying engineering and biological sciences respectively.