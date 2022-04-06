Avi Medical raises €50M to put preventative healthcare and digital integration at heart of its service

The round was led by Balderton with existing investors including Heal Capital and Addition, alongside Picus Capital, Vorwerk Ventures, Eurazeo and 3VC. UiPath founder Daniel Dines and Forward Health Founder Adrian Auon also participated.

Avi Medical is a data-driven healthcare provider transforming the €1.3 trillion primary care industry in Europe.

The company - which has already experienced 8x growth in the first quarter of 2022 - will use the funding to expand the business from eight to at least 100 clinics across Germany by 2024. At the same time, Avi will continue to develop its technology to improve the experience of both patients and doctors.

Vlad Lata, co-founder of machine-learning startup KONUX, and Julian Kley, a trained doctor and consultant, founded Avi Medical in 2020 to reshape primary care for people in Europe by providing easy access to evidence-based medicine. Using their backgrounds in software engineering and healthcare, the founders are on a mission to leverage technology to transform the industry and help solve two of its main problems, a deficit in digitisation and a predicted massive decline in doctor numbers across Europe.