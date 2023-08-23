The everything app

In a world where our digital lives are run by centralised algorithms designed to harvest our data and manage what we see, Anytype is the antithesis – a local-first, peer-to-peer, open-source tool that gives user the freedoms of the web, without sacrificing their privacy, data, or control.

With Anytype, users create their own online spaces where all their information is stored in a graph, and in which all their “objects” – their thoughts, tasks, documents, notes, goals and more – are linked thematically. Similarly to how our brains store and access information.



It doesn’t run on proprietary files, or apps. Users don’t have to hand over their data, nor are they beholden to the whims of developers. They don’t even have to be connected to the web to share, access and distribute information thanks to Anytype’s Anysync protocol that syncs data across a peer-to-peer network in an encrypted, decentralised way.

Instead, Anytype is an open ecosystem that encourages contributors to build and govern it together. All spaces are stored and managed locally and the users are the only people with access to their data, because they’re the ones in control of their keys.

What’s more, the beauty of Anytype’s system – and what sets it apart in the market – is that the front-end has been designed to be visually beautiful, as well as intuitive and accessible. Rather than building a tool that only developers can use, Anytype is open to all thanks to its no-code, drag-and-drop interface.